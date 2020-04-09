More Easter recipes by Executive Chef Hector

No dish says “Easter” like fish and a nice dessert, and this time around, no one has the excuse of time not to make one.

This Easter, The Maslow’s Executive Chef Hector Mnyayiza gives un an Easter nostalgia with a South African twist.

“We are going to be doing a lot of experimenting and cooking in the kitchen. I want to make a few dishes reminiscent of my childhood as well as some new ones to give Easter an exciting spin. I hope that all South Africans will appreciate spending quality time with their families this weekend,” says Chef Hector, adding that his fondest memories of Easter as a youngster are of him and his mom, cooking together in the kitchen.

“We would go to church and then come home to cook a family lunch of roast chicken, roast lamb or pickled fish with salads or vegetables,” he recalls.

Here are two recipes to try this weekend:

Pickled Fish by Chef Hector

Ingredients

300g hake cut into medallions

100g flour

4 bay leaves

1cup vinegar

1 cup brown sugar

5 tablespoons apricot jam

2 teaspoons turmeric

8 black pepper corns

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon curry powder

200ml oil

2 whole onions cut into rings

2 cups water

2 egg

Method for the sauce

In a sauce pan add 10ml oil and once it’s hot add your onions, garlic, bay leaves and black pepper corns. Sweat the onions and add turmeric, curry powder. Cook the spices for about a minute. Add Vinegar, water, apricot jam, sugar. Let that simmer for 20 minutes on a low heat.

Directions for cooking the fish

Warm oil in a deep saucepan on the stove. Coat the fish in seasoned flour, beaten eggs and more flour. Fry the fish until golden brown. Place on kitchen paper to drain the oil. Place the fish in a bowl and add the sauce. Leave to marinade overnight in the fridge. Serve with brown bread.

Malva pudding by Chef Hector

Ingredients

1 cup flour

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tablespoon apricot jam

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon melted butter

Sauce

1 cup sugar

1cup fresh cream

50g butter

Method

Mix all dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add wet ingredients whisk well. Place in a deep roasting tray, cover with foil and put into a preheated oven at 180 degrees. Bake for 20 minutes. Prepare the sauce by melting a cup of sugar in a pad. Add the butter and cream and simmer over a low heat until the sugar is dissolved. Remove the pudding from the oven. To check if it is ready, stick a toothpick into the middle of your pudding. If it comes out clean, your malva is ready! Pour the hot sauce over the pudding. Enjoy with custard, ideal milk, ice cream or cream.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.