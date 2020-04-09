Being a parent 9.4.2020 03:00 pm

WATCH: This child has clearly had enough of social distancing

Parenty staff
This child is all of us.

A four year old from the US has become famous, even being featured on CNN, for his reaction to the self isolation that millions around the world have had to endure as the world tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Little Bryson was filmed by his mother Christina Lee singing Celine Dion’s hit All by myself while making himself a sandwhich. “Bryson’s dad taught him to sing the song whenever he doesn’t want to be alone”, explains Lee.

 

