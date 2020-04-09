ESSENTIAL EASTER SURVIVAL GUIDE: Where to find everything you need this weekend

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that this will be an Easter Weekend like no other. For starters those long, lazy lunches, religious services, and the Easter egg hunts with the cousins and friends won’t take place due to the lockdown in South Africa. While we understand that this isn’t ideal, here at Parenty we’ve put together this survival guide to help you make this weekend as special as possible, in spite of the current circumstances.

Important phone numbers:

Sadly, for many women across South Africa. the Easter Weekend doesn’t mean joy and happiness. In fact, during South Africa’s lockdown period there have already been 87 000 cases of gender-based violence reported so far.

Women seeking help take note of the numbers below:

The Gender Based Violence Command Centre is an essential service and will remain operational during the lockdown.

Members of the public can report cases of child abuse, neglect and exploitation to the GBV Command Centre: 0800 428 428/ *120*7867# from any cell phone;-

Persons with disabilities, can SMS “HELP” to 31531;

Women should contact the Women Abuse Helpline on 0800 150 150.

We understand that in an emergency you don’t have the luxury to sift through the different places that have all the information you need online, so here are all the numbers you need to have in one place.

Online grocery orders:

Lockdown means limiting to a minimum the number of trips we make to public spaces like stores. So here’s a list of shops which may be able to deliver what you need. Check out our guide here.

You may need to check with each store who will be delivering over Easter Weekend but most stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

You can also read more about Uber’s essential food items delivery

What to cook:

You can still make something awesome with our recipes. and keep the Easter festivities going. This Mint Chocolate Tart is a must try. This recipe for Butter Chicken by Chef Hector of the Maslow Hotel is ideal for Easter Monday.

What to do with the family:

Check out these family friendly things to do with your loved ones to make this Easter Weekend special. If you are looking for some serious chill time and want to just plop in front of the TV, our list of carefully selected family-friendly shows and movies to watch will give you hours of entertainment. Check it out here

For moms and dads looking for something interesting to read:

For moms-to-be, this article is useful to allay your fears around Covid-19 and let you know you aren’t alone. Moms, we know you’ve been going through the most trying to homeschool, work, and do it all as best you can and it’s not always easy, read this article on how to take some much needed time for yourself. And lastly this article is for the dads: check out how Julius Malema does quarantining at home with his kids.

If you’re religious:

Easter in lockdown also means you’re unable to observe this period it in church, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to get a dose of spiritual upliftment. Tune in to SABC for the multi-faith Easter schedule. Through a partnership with the South African Council of Churches (SACC), the SABC will broadcast what they are calling the “Let us Pray” schedule to mark the Easter period.

The schedule includes:

A Good Friday Special on 10 April 2020, from 15h00 to 17h30 on SABC 2

An Easter Sunday Special on 12 April 2020, from 11h00 to 13:00 on SABC 2

An Interfaith Special on 12 April 2020, between 13h00 and 14h00 on SABC 2 and

A Unity in Diversity Special on 12 April 2020, between 14h00 and 14h30 on SABC 1

Have a happy Easter Weekend!

The Parenty Team.

