WATCH: Ntando Duma’s daughter explains the coronavirus to her famous mom

This celeb mom’s daughter has a bright future ahead of her.

In  a cute video she recently shared, actress and television personality and singer Ntando Duma recorded her two year old daughter Sbahle writing about the coronavirus showing fans that she’s raising a little bright spark.

READ: DJ Zinhle and daughter Kairo talk coronavirus

In the video her daughter Sbahle is seen explaining to her mom that covid-19 is a disease that people can prevent by washing their hands and using sanitiser. Duma says,”She tells me she wants to write about Corona Virus???????? Maybe she’ll find the cure yaz????”. We totally agree!

READ: South African dad and daughter hand washing video is the cutest thing you’ll see today

 

