What to watch this long weekend on Netflix with the kids

We are heading towards a weekend that is meant to be a holiday. This means that mom and dad can close the laptop, and we can pause on the online learning fo a couple of days.

So, what are we supposed to do with 4 days of no school and no work?

Binge!

There are amazing TV shows and movies on Netflix that we can catchup on and new shows to start watching in case you haven’t.

For younger audiences < 7 years

Starbeam

When villains come out to play, second grader Zoey transforms into StarBeam, a pint-sized superhero, to save the day.

Ask The Storybots

The StoryBots are curious little creatures who live under our screens. The intrepid quintet of Beep, Bing, Bang, Boop and Bo of Team 341B go on an adventure to the human world to help answer kids’ biggest questions.

For older audiences

The Letter for the King

A young squire holds the fate of the kingdom in his hands as he embarks on a quest to deliver a secret message to the king.

Alexa and Katie

High school is hard for all students, but it’s even more difficult for somebody who is dealing with personal challenges that most teens don’t. That is the case for Alexa, who is undergoing cancer treatment while trying to adjust to high school.

Greenhouse Academy

When teen siblings Hayley and Alex enter an elite boarding school, they find rivalry, and a mystery related to the recent loss of their mom.

Lost in space

A rip in the space-time continuum forces the Robinsons, a family of space colonists, to crash-land on an unknown planet. Now, they must battle an alien environ to escape the planet and reach safety.

The Big Show Show

Former WWE wrestler The Big Show is out of the ring and ready for an even tougher challenge: raising three daughters with his wife in Florida.

