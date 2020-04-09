Oskido son well after 14 day self-quarantine

Local veteran DJ Oscar Mdlongwa, popularly known as Oskido is a relived dad as his son, who studies and plays soccer overseas in Spain, emerged out of his self-isolation with no covid-19 symptoms after undergoing a 14 day self-quarantine upon returning from Spain.

The DJ shared his relief with fans on his social media account saying,”Spain, where my son studies & play soccer, has been one of the most hit countries by Corona virus. On his return home he went into a 14days self isolation as per World Health Organization recommendations. Today it’s day 15 and he is healthy. This war is real & far from over. Let us try keep safe by adhering to the most basic; wash your hands, stay at home if you can, keep social distance, see a doctor only if you notice any of the symptoms like – coughing, fever, tiredness, difficulty in breathing (but this occurs in severe cases).”

