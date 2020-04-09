Baby 9.4.2020 10:00 am

Thailand nurses place face shields on newborn babies to protect them from coronavirus

Parenty staff writer
Thailand nurses place face shields on newborn babies to protect them from coronavirus

Nurses in Thailand are doing their best to ensure that newborns don’t contract the virus.

The whole world is extra precautious at this point, and health professionals are doing all they can to ensure the safety of their patients.

Newborn babies are also at risk of contracting the virus, with the youngest victim being a newborn baby who contracted the virus after 30-hours of being born.

Due to this, nurses at the Paolo Hospital in the Samutprakarn province, central Thailand are placing tiny face shields on the faces of newborn babies to protect them.

Social media has praised the nurses for their efforts to keep the babies safe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 