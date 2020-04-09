Thailand nurses place face shields on newborn babies to protect them from coronavirus

The whole world is extra precautious at this point, and health professionals are doing all they can to ensure the safety of their patients.

Newborn babies are also at risk of contracting the virus, with the youngest victim being a newborn baby who contracted the virus after 30-hours of being born.

Due to this, nurses at the Paolo Hospital in the Samutprakarn province, central Thailand are placing tiny face shields on the faces of newborn babies to protect them.

Social media has praised the nurses for their efforts to keep the babies safe.

