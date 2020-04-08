For many whose relationships are hanging by a thread during lockdown take inspiration from this celeb family who are having fun together during self isolation, even wearing matching pj’s, despite the fact that they are exes. It’s been two decades since they divorced and in a recent social media picture shared by the couple’s youngest daughter, Tallulah, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are co-parenting goals. The pair successfully raised their three children—Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26—and remained friends in the process.

