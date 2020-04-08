Being a parent 8.4.2020 05:00 pm

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are co-parenting goals

Parenty staff
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are co-parenting goals

The celeb couples making co-parenting look easy.

For many whose relationships are hanging by a thread during lockdown take inspiration from this celeb family who are having fun together during self isolation, even wearing matching pj’s, despite the fact that they are exes. It’s been two decades since they divorced and in a recent  social media picture shared by the couple’s youngest daughter, Tallulah, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are co-parenting goals. The pair successfully raised their three children—Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26—and remained friends in the process.

View this post on Instagram

chaotic neutral

A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on

For more news your way, download TheCitizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
LOCKDOWN: What to do with the kids today? 8.4.2020
SALOCKDOWN: It’s okay not to be productive during this time 8.4.2020
These local animated videos are perfect for explaining Covid-19 to little ones 8.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 