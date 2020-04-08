Family contracts the coronavirus after dad went to the grocery store

Peter Jones and his family have been under strict lockdown in Britain. This was until Peter had to go grab some essentials for the family. He went to the closest sore, picked up a few items, and also picked up the coronavirus along the way.

He publicized their ordeal on Twitter because he wanted to send an important message to social media: Only leave the house if it an emergency.

Peter shared on Twitter “please don’t go out! Stay at home, and protect your love ones! Please share so others can avoid our experience!”

The whole family were able to recover quickly, but their 1-year-old toddler had to be hospitalized.

Peter’s son eventually recovered after a series of antibiotics and oxygen.

