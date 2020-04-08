LOCKDOWN: What to do with the kids today?

Children bored? There’s an app for that moms and dads. Cartoon Network has come to the rescue and with the launch of an app to keep kids entertained while at home. This new gaming app is in essence a virtual toy box with all their favourite Cartoon Network web games inside.

There is a wide variety of games available on it from Ben 10 to The Amazing World of Gumball, Apple and Onion and Teen Titans Go!, to puzzles, racing, football and so much more. Even more fantastic is that new games are added regularly and you can save your data costs because kids are able to download the games and play them offline.

Cartoon Network GameBox is FREE and available to download now from the App Store and

Google Play.

