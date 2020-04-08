These local animated videos are perfect for explaining Covid-19 to little ones

In a recent video shared on Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s twitter timeline the minister advises parents who could use some help explaining coronavirus to their kids to follow the adventures of Wazi. The cartoon character was created by African Animation Studio in a bid to create a character that would unpack this virus to kids.

The tweet is accompanied by a video introducing the character called Wazi who,”explains the coronavirus to kids in an easy relatable way, says Dr Mkhize.

In one of the videos Wazi explains the new virus saying, “Hello, friends, it’s Wazi here. Do you know why we have to stay at home right now? There’s a new virus in town that’s making everyone sick. It can make you a little bit sick or very sick. To make sure less people get the virus, we all need to stay at home. If we all stay in our homes, then the virus can’t spread. So, stay home and stay safe.”

Want some help explaining Covid-19 to your children? Watch these videos from African Animation Studio on our website.https://t.co/wd6EHKLUQ2 pic.twitter.com/XG4Z3I9rw8 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 2, 2020

Other videos of Wazi tackling different aspects of the virus like her sharing hand washing tips with her brother are available to view here:

https://sacoronavirus.co.za/category/explaining-covid-19-to-kids/

