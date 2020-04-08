New Zealand’s Prime Minister does a live coronavirus Q+A after putting her kid to sleep

If there is one thing moms are good at its to easily swap from mom mode to work mode.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern recently went live on Facebook after putting her daughter Neve Te Aroha to bed. Ardern was answering questions on the self-isolation measures New Zealand is putting in place to try and fight the coronavirus.

Dressed in casual clothing like a mom at home with a busy toddler. This is not the first time Ardern interchanged between mom and Prime Minister. In 2018, she made history as the first woman to bring an infant to the UN Assembly.

Her daughter was born in June 2018, returned to work in August 2018 and the assembly was in September 2018.

People that watched the live video appreciated how real she is and one commented “not only is she Neve’s mother, but New Zealand’s mother as well.

