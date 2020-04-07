WATCH: Dad showing daughter how to do headwrap is too cute

While other people are catching up on their favourite shows, baking and bonding with their partners during the lockdown, some dads are mastering their headwrap skills.

Hip hop artist Beleaf recorded the cutest video of her daughter Anaya instructing her on how to do the perfect head wrap.

Anaya’s face when he finally gets it is priceless.

Beleaf is well known for his passion for fatherhood and the fun videos he shares of his family, and this one is our favourite one.

Check out why:

