UPDATE: Ackermans opens to sell baby essentials

With the country on lockdown, moms and expecting parents have struggled to find baby items. Mommy community social media platforms were flooded with comments from moms sharing the frustration of some stores closing off baby essentials with tape.

Ackermans

This retailer has also recently come out to say that parents can now shop baby essentials (for babies age 0 to 36 months) at selected stores.

Babies R Us

This baby store has also announced that parents can order online and have their orders delivered to their door during lockdown. They also state that their delivery team will be heeding Covid-19 hygiene and safety precautions.

Makro

This shop has a wide variety of baby accessories and also stock some baby clothing in their clothing section. Their range is however limited to clothing for babies and only the babygrows for them.

Pick n Pay Hyper

These bigger stores have both groceries and sections for baby clothing where you can pick up a few items for your little one moms. Plus this retailer also has items like feeding bottles and other baby accessories.

Dis-chem

As a pharmacy you will know that they are classified as an essential service under the #salockdown regulatons. Luckily they also sell baby clothing for babies up to 12 months old. You can also get other baby accessories here as well.

Clicks

This pharmacy is also an option for newborn baby clothing and of course a wide variety of baby accessories.

Checkers hyper

This store has baby clothing available for babies up to the age of 24 months.

Create a mommy swop shop

If you don’t want to buy why not connect with other mothers and see if they have clothing that you could swap eg. if their child is older than yours you can take their babies clothes (that they don’t need as their baby has outgrown them)

UPDATE: Two organisations have filed an urgent application to the Constitutional court-with President Cyril Ramaphosa as the respondent- to have the closure of shops selling baby clothes an essentials as open under the lockdown regulations according to reports on TimesLive

On Monday The Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Education, Governance and Training and the African Institute for Human Rights and Constitutional Litigation filed their application and expect it to be heard on Wednesday.

Thabiso Lekoko, Tebeila’s senior manager for educational programmes, says,”If the Constitutional Court does not intervene on an urgent basis, babies born during the lockdown or just before may be left without clothes to keep their bodies warm.”

Reports state that President Ramaphosa’s lawyers have shared with the two organisations that regulations, which would give mothers access to baby clothing, were published on March 18 were amended and published in the government gazette on March 26. These amended regulations are said to now categorize “products for the care of babies and toddlers” as essential goods.

However, the two organisations want Ramaphosa to beyond the amendment and to also make a public announcement that shops selling baby clothes and other accessories will be open from Wednesday.

