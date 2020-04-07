SALOCKDOWN: Here’s a list of places where you can still buy baby essentials

With the country on lockdown, moms and expecting parents have struggled to find baby items. Mommy community social media platforms were flooded with comments from moms sharing the frustration of some stores closing off baby essentials with tape.

With winter settling in soon, and expectant parents needing items such as bottles and baths, here’s a list of places you can still find baby clothes and other essentials:

Makro

This shop has a wide variety of baby accessories and also stock some baby clothing in their clothing section. Their range is however limited to clothing for babies and only the babygrows for them.

Pick n Pay Hyper

These bigger stores have both groceries and sections for baby clothing where you can pick up a few items for your little one moms. Plus this retailer also has items like feeding bottles and other baby accessories.

Dis-chem

As a pharmacy you will know that they are classified as an essential service under the #salockdown regulatons. Luckily they also sell baby clothing for babies up to 12 months old. You can also get other baby accessories here as well.

Clicks

This pharmacy is also an option for newborn baby clothing and of course a wide variety of baby accessories.

Checkers hyper

This store has baby clothing available for babies up to the age of 24 months.

Create a mommy swop shop

If you don’t want to buy why not connect with other mothers and see if they have clothing that you could swap eg. if their child is older than yours you can take their babies clothes (that they don’t need as their baby has outgrown them)

