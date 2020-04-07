Parenty 7.4.2020 01:30 pm

#Lockdown: What to do with the kids today?

Karabo Mokoena
#Lockdown: What to do with the kids today?

iStock

Parenty recommends organising an egg and spoon outdoor race in your backyard.

For parents with some time on their hands during the lockdown, this is a fun way to really get to bond with the kids, and have some fun.

And no, do not take your eggs out of the pantry just yet because they are in short supply in stores. You can use some round plastic balls rather.

Get the kids to have some screen-free time and if you are also working from home, this is a good time way to unwind and get some laughs.

Firstly, get each player a spoon and a ball, create a start and finish line and GO! For a fun alternative, make the players place the spoons in their mouths and watch them go.

No expenses incurred and the game is suitable for all age groups.

Enjoy!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Couple name newborn twins Corona and Covid 7.4.2020
How to host an online birthday party for your child during #salockdown 7.4.2020
Shunned and spat at – Netball SA president opens up about Covid-19 ordeal 7.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 