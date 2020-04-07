Lockdown: What to do with the kids today?

For parents with some time on their hands during the lockdown, this is a fun way to really get to bond with the kids, and have some fun.

And no, do not take your eggs out of the pantry just yet because they are in short supply in stores. You can use some round plastic balls rather.

Get the kids to have some screen-free time and if you are also working from home, this is a good time way to unwind and get some laughs.

Firstly, get each player a spoon and a ball, create a start and finish line and GO! For a fun alternative, make the players place the spoons in their mouths and watch them go.

No expenses incurred and the game is suitable for all age groups.

Enjoy!

