Couple name newborn twins Corona and Covid

In the midst of the social disruption that has been caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the world, pregnant women are delivering their babies. Preeti and Vinay Verma, a couple from India who welcomed their twin babies on 27 March 2020 at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital have named the girl and boy pair Corona and Covid, after the pandemic.

In explaining why they chose these names the 27 year old mother told the Press Trust of India news agency that ,”The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable. When the hospital staff also started calling the babies Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic,” she added. The mother also highlighted that even though the pandemic was a problem it has also put good habits of hand washing and hygiene in the spotlight.

