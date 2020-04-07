Floyd Mayweather posts about fatherhood after his daughter’s arrest

After the arrest of Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather on Sunday night, Floyd posted an update about fatherhood on Monday morning.

“Never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best father possible” Floyd shared.

Yaya was arrested Sunday night for allegedly stabbing another woman over an argument about a rapper she claimed was her fiancé.

In the post, Mayweather is teaching his son Koraun Mayweather the basics of boxing. Floyd has 4 teenage children; 20-year-old Koraun, 19-year old Iyanna, 19-year-old Zion and 15-year-old Jirah Mayweather.

Iyanna is being charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. This comes after Koraun, Zion and Jirah lost their mother on the 10th of March 2020. Floyd had Iyanna with his ex-girlfriend Melissa Brim.

Floyd shared this Instagram post after facing some criticism regarding his parenting skills.

Floyd and Melissa have not yet directly commented on the stabbing issue.

