Becoming a Parent 7.4.2020 11:00 am

Mom delivers baby in her bathtub after the hospital turns husband away due to coronavirus

Karabo Mokoena
Erin Persia, Facebook

A baby was delivered in a home bathtub due to the strict access rules to prevent the spread of coronovirus

Erin Persia, a mother in New Jersey had her birth plan fly out the window when her husband had been unexpectedly turned away from the hospital.

Due to the coronavirus, the husband was not allowed in triage with his wife as she laboured. Erin laboured alone until the contractions stopped, and she decided to go home with her husband.

She started labouring again at home, tried to call 911 but they were out of time. The baby was about to be born.

Erin and her husband then took matters into their own hands, and their daughter was subsequently born in their home bathtub.

New Jersey has seen a death toll of 900 due to the coronavirus, and have therefore put more stringent rules in place.

The hospital denied that the husband was turned away due to these rules. They argue that the wife had not been admitted yet. According to the staff at Virtua Voorhees Hospital in New Jersey, the husband would only be allowed into triage after admission.

Erin gave birth at 10:30 pm on the 3rd of April to a healthy girl named Ameila Gracelyn Persia born weighing a little over 4 kg.

