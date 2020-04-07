How to host an online birthday party for your child during #salockdown

With half the world currently ‘safe at home’ it’s fair to say that the coronavirus has changed our lives and the lives of most people on earth. While we get used to our new normal, there are still some things that are challenging to navigate- like how you explain to your child that because gatherings of groups of people are no longer allowed, they can’t have a birthday party. While it’s true that they won’t have a birthday party in the traditional sense of the word, you can still have a celebration for their birthday by throwing them a Skype birthday party. Here’s how:

Explain why it’s a virtual party

It will be easier and more exciting if your explain to your child why they are having a virtual celebration with their friends for the first time. This way you can frame it positively and get them focused on the exciting aspect of it being a new type of celebration. “Explain that we’re trying to isolate ourselves a little bit so that we don’t make others sick. Then try to make it an engaging day as possible,” says Tommy Balaam, founder of UK based children’s entertainment company Captain Fantastic.

Be fully present

Besides being excited about the fact that they are having a party for their birthday, kids are also even more excited about the idea of you, their parent, being as excited as they are about the exciting event that they are about to have. So leading up to and on the day, be excited with them and be fully engaged during the online party.

Stream the entertainment

Just like you’re unable to have a party at your house, there is equally a clown out there who doesn’t have a party gig to do. So why not get in touch with them anyway and ask if they are tech savvy and can beam their act into the party. “If you want to beam someone in we offer magic shows online,” advises Balaam.

Connect their friends on Skype, Zoom or any video calling site Send an email to or call all their friends mom and let them know you're having a Skype party for your child the send the link and connect them in on the day (Embed the link in a cute digital e-vite design). Maybe even have a dress up theme so that when everyone is dialled in they are dressed as per one theme.

Decorate the party room

Just because it’s a Skype party doesn’t mean the room its held in mustn’t be decorated so go all out and make it festive as per the theme they have chosen

Get their friends to send a virtual present

While it will be great that they’re having a virtual celebration, why not go all the way and ask your child’s friends to record video clips of themselves singing happy birthday or sharing a birthday message which they all send to you ahead of the party so you can create a video montage that you can reveal to them as a gift during the party. Also have a tangible cake and gift for them though.

