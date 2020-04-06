Being a parent 6.4.2020 03:00 pm

#Lockdown: What to do with the kids today?

Parenty recommends the San Diego Zoo Safari Park butterflies live stream to keep kids busy today.

Lockdown doesn’t need to be boring. Enjoy this livestream from inside the climate-controlled hidden jungle greenhouse, where around 30 species of butterflies flit and feed with the kids.

Watch for zebra longwings, giant swallowtails, blue morphos, and more!

The butterflies came to the Safari Park in the pupae stage from sustainable butterfly farms in Central, South, and North America. San Diego Zoo Global’s importation of butterflies from these areas helps promote conservation of the rain forest habitats where the farms are located.

Read how you can create a butterfly garden in your yard or on your balcony to help butterflies that share your location.

