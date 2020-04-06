SA parents join the #DontRushChallenge and we’re here for it!

We doubt that the creators of the #DontRushChallenge had any idea that their challenge will go this viral. If you have not yet seen the TikTok challenge, where have you been?

The challenge moved from showing men and women dressing up to moms and dads showing their everyday parenting lives.

These mommy bloggers moved from being the everyday mom that breastfeed, clean and changing nappies, to glam moms at their best. They finish up with the moms having well-deserved glasses of wine.

This one saw the tribe of Mom Says switching it up and doing it in reverse. They move from glam to the everyday mom. Audiences loved this one because of how authentic it is. Moms are still fabulous even in their pajamas looking after their children.

Since the challenge works like magic, these mom and dad bloggers wanted to #DoJustOneThing. Some wanted a clean house, tidy hair, folded clothes and many more of those things parents wish they could do with a snap of a finger (or a camera switch). And they did just that. Their message? Even amid the madness, even a single deed is enough.

