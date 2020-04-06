SA parents join the #DontRushChallenge and we’re here for it!

We doubt that the creators of the #DontRushChallenge had any idea that their challenge will go this viral. If you have not yet seen the TikTok challenge, where have you been?
The challenge moved from showing men and women dressing up to moms and dads showing their everyday parenting lives.
These mommy bloggers moved from being the everyday mom that breastfeed, clean and changing nappies, to glam moms at their best. They finish up with the moms having well-deserved glasses of wine.
View this post on Instagram
I have never done anything so fun with other mom bloggers. Yeah, I messed the chain up a little bit, but it’s all in the name of fun, right? Also. Let me know if you want me to post the behind the scenes of the gazillion takes I had to do with the little star of the show. Also. Don’t ask me to put on make up again! ???????????? It’s very clearly not my thing (I reserve the right to learn how to do it better one day, and reserve the right to not be judged! ????) One last thing, most important- big up to my fellow mamas doing the damn thing, I will collaborate with you on anything in the future because you rock! @momandall_ @blackmomchronicles_sa @growingseedsa @mommywiththefro @mzansimom @d_maponyane
This one saw the tribe of Mom Says switching it up and doing it in reverse. They move from glam to the everyday mom. Audiences loved this one because of how authentic it is. Moms are still fabulous even in their pajamas looking after their children.
View this post on Instagram
The tribe decided to do something fun yesterday for the #dontrushmechallange on @tiktok_southafrica. I think these moms look????. Momfluencers featured in this video: @bonolo_ll @fitnessmpanda @sta_c_blogs @growingseedsa @tidichild @heartnikita @shaneyvije and @littlekemps. ❤️ . . . . . . . #dontrushchallenge #tiktok #tiktoksouthafrica #tiktoksa #momsontiktok #tiktoksongs #tiktokmoms #modernmama #mommyblogger #southafrican
Since the challenge works like magic, these mom and dad bloggers wanted to #DoJustOneThing. Some wanted a clean house, tidy hair, folded clothes and many more of those things parents wish they could do with a snap of a finger (or a camera switch). And they did just that. Their message? Even amid the madness, even a single deed is enough.
View this post on Instagram
In this time of crisis that the world finds itself in, so many of us parents may be feeling the pressure to be all the things to all the people. Most of us can't do all the things ALL the time, it’s just too much. Sometimes you can only get ONE thing done in the day. . . So, we're here to remind you, that's TOTALLY ok! In fact, it's more than ok – sometimes that's all you need to have a better day, or to be inspired to do more or to just get through this whole thing. So, no matter what that ONE positive thing is…we encourage you to #DoJustOneThing for the day. . . (Inspired by the wonderful #dontrushchallenge) . We can kill ourselves trying to be perfect Parents and Cleaners and Cooks and Teachers and Partners during the lockdown or we can take a step back and enjoy this this time at home. Act as if your home is a chalet at the beach and you’re on vacation. Change your mindset and then relax and enjoy! . . We are honoured to be a part of this parenting tribe with you, and hope you'll "pass the cup of encouragement" to another parent to remind them that even if they #DoJustOneThing they are rockstars! I also encourage you to go check out what these other rockstars below have to say on it: @pregnantincapetown @nadinesmallbergblog @heartsandhiccups @traxgport @life.and.lillian @raising.k.squared @caffeineandfairydust @luchae @raising_the_gallow_girls @mama_to_the_power_of_4 @justellabella @choosearow @mother.of.7 @mrs_mom_ma.am @hayleymalan
