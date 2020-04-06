SALOCKDOWN: 2021 school application process on hold

Parents who were anxious about the dates of the 2021 school year application process, can rest assured that the process is on hold. Especially parents of learners who will be attending grades R and 1 next year might be wondering about prospective opening and closing dates, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put the process on indefinite hold.

The Spokesperson for Basic Education, Elijah Mhlanga, said the process, which usually starts in April, will not go ahead as yet. “The Minister, Angie Motshekga, is meeting with education MEC’s on Thursday, 16 April, and all issues will be discussed then.”

There has been no official announcement made on when South African schools will be reopened following the national lockdown. At a recent media briefing, Motshekga said this decision would be guided by the Department of Health and will depend on the success of the national lockdown.

Schools were closed early, on Wednesday, 18 March, ahead of the announcement of the lockdown which is set to last 21 days from its date of implementation, Friday, 27 March. The shortened term particularly impacts the three-term schools; however, the department has put measures in place to ensure teaching and learning continue during this time.

This includes broadcasting lessons on SABC TV, dedicated learning channels on DStv and eTV, lessons via radio stations as well as free-access sites online.

