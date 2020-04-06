WATCH: Mom’s emotional reunion with son after 49 days quarantined apart

It was an emotional moment as Janis Macket Frayers reunited with her 6-year-old son after 49 days quarantined apart. Frayer is a Canadian journalist who has been in China since January, when she traveled to Wuhan to cover, as she explains on Today, “what was still then a mystery virus.” In mid February she went to Japan to report on the growing pandemic there and self- quarantined herself upon returning to China—continuing to report from a home studio. Frayers says, “To get official permission to isolate at home, my husband and son had to stay somewhere else.”

Their emotional reunion after 49 days was flighted on the Today Show and the emotional moment had the show’s host, Savannah Guthrie and many other viewers tearing up. “With work travel, restrictions and quarantine in #China, our family was apart for 49 days. And yes, every one of them was hard — the worry, the decisions, the failed plans, isolation. Our little guy has been brave and resilient… and this was easily the best. hug. ever,” shares Frayers.

“My husband and I captured it on video so we could show him someday and explain how our family, like so many around the world, has navigated this pandemic,” Frayer said in a Today show report about her experience.

Lockdowns are slowly being lifted in cities like Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. And for this country, there are lessons to be learned, @janisfrayer reports. pic.twitter.com/F0XP4Vaei6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 2, 2020

