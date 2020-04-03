SALOCKDOWN: Taking my daughter to the doctor

Since March 26 South Africans joined the rest of the world in being the latest country that has been told to stay home and I haven’t left my house for six days since the lockdown started. Like most people all over the world and in SA, I’ve been feeling a rising level of anxiety, which started ever so slowly, as we have gone longer into this once in a lifetime experience. Watching the reality of this pandemic from my television screen, following for hours on end as news channels broadcast a new update on the number of infections, deaths, and recoveries etc has almost felt, surreal, like something out of a movie. Far from here. It was over there in Italy, US, Spain,Wuhan and the UK. Posing no threat to us. Then it arrived in SA. But it was over there in Durban. They had traveled overseas. We were home so it was still far from here – where we were.

Then President Ramaphosa announced the lockdown and my spirit fell but I ignored that, the once slight anxiety, had suddenly gone quite heavy. Since the lockdown, still watching it from the relative ‘safety’ of home has helped me cope- and its almost felt like each day as I close my kitchen door, switched off the TV, and turned in for the night with my two kids, I could still pretend that this ‘movie’ wasn’t real. It was far away from me and my family. Until my nine year old daughter needed to go see the doctor. When she first mentioned she wasn’t well i tried to ignore for the first day, dreading the thought of stepping outside like there was a boogie man until eventually she was too sick for me to keep pretending she was fine.

So yesterday my daughter and I finally stepped out of the house, for the first time in over a week, to go to a Medicross we always turn to when we need medical attention. But this the experience of going there was nothing like what we are normally used to because what I saw brought this movie that i had been watching from my couch into reality- a stark stark reality.

To begin with when we arrived there was a screening tent outside – this is normally not the case. O fcourse the tent is a safety measure where we are asked – by someone on the other of a screen- to sanitise then fill in our personal details on their patient log. This I figured is so that they can let you know if someone who has been there when you were there, subsequently tests positive. I walked into the clinic with an ever bigger sense of dread. Never before has the seemingly innocent act of interacting with another human being had so much at stake.

Once inside the clinic we are then asked, by fully masked front line reception staff, to stand at the designated metres away from the counter and as such I almost ‘shout’ the personal details they need to retrieve my file. We then go onto the doctors room. The doctor opens the door and he’s an older doctor. In my mind all I can think about is how on the news it said older people are more susceptible to getting sicker from coronavirus. So suddenly I walk in being as far away from him as possible as he’s opening the door. All I’m thinking is what if we as patients are putting him at risk and we don’t even know it. He must have seen how uncomfortable i was during that consultation but he must be used to dealing with scared patients during these strange times we’re currently living in because he was quite relaxed and made the experience easier than it had been up to that point of entering his office and I’m so grateful for that. Because for a moment in that consulting room everything was normal. Just like all the times we’d been here before.

On the upside, as we were in there and my daughter was excitedly explaining her symptoms ( she loves taking medicine weirdly) I realised that as a mom that the heaviest part of my fear, is my fear for what this situations is affecting my children has no power because children are resilient than we give them credit for. To her this visit was just awesome for her because it came with a side of medicine for her.

Well its over a month from March 5 when patient zero was announced in SA and I must admit, for the first in this column I confess that all of this is taking a mental and physical toll on me and probably many of you. I now realise though that the mere act of acknowledging that I am anxious about all of this- has relieved the mental weight of it. Stay safe. Stay blessed.

