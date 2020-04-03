Parenty recommends: Live classes for grades 3-7

Homeschooling has been very difficult to navigate for a lot of parents that are now required to teach their children while also working.

Being a teacher not only takes a lot of time but requires patience, which teachers naturally have. It may also be difficult for kids to make a momentary break from perceiving their parents as mom/dad, to the teacher.

So why not virtually bring a teacher into your home?

WorksheetCloud, together with MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet, has decided to sponsor and fund an online teaching initiative.

The live classes cater for children in grades 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 and will be covering subjects such as :

Mathematics

English

Natural Science

The initiative started on the 2nd of April and more grades will be added soon.

Monday’s schedule is as follows:

08:00am – Mathematics

09:00am – Natural Science

10:00am – English HL

Click here to start learning.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.