Kim Kardashian West doesn’t want more kids

Celeb mom Kim Kardashian West has been sharing glimpses of whats happening in her house and in a recent interview with ‘The View” she admitted that it’s been rough being home with her four kids. In fact she admitted that the experience has convinced her that she definitely doesn’t want more kids.

Speaking during an interview Kim joked: “Being at home with four kids…if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one — that is out the door. It’s really tough. Really tough.”

“I’ve been doing laundry and cooking,” she said, “and being their teacher too. I have newfound respect for teachers. They deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all — you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids”, she adds.

