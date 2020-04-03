What to do with kids at home this weekend

Well done. You have been at home with the family for a whole week and you are still alive.

Staying indoors does not have to be void of any fun, especially for these kids while the parents get a moment to themselves. Parents can also join in on the fun and bond with their kiddies also.

Movies to watch

Toonami Pop up channel

Where: DSTV

Warnermedia has a channel that offers kids a 24-hour uninterrupted dose of their favourite superhero movies.

Charlotte’s Web

Where: Amazon

This 1973 classic is a must-see, especially for the little ones that enjoy musicals.

Series to binge

Diary of a Future President

Where: Disney +

Elena is a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl that hopes to be the President of the United States of America one day.

Trollhunters

Where: Netflix

After finding a mysterious amulet, a teen and his friends pursue an unlikely destiny and set out to save two worlds.

Books to read

Harry Potter Series

Where: Amazon

Like binge-watching, the older kids will enjoy reading this series in order of release. Maybe they can even watch the movies afterward.

The secret zoo

Where: Amazon

What is happening at the Clarksville City Zoo during the night? This captivating novel takes you through a journey of discovering why the monkeys are scaling the walls at night.

Live streams

Wild Earth Kids

Enjoy a live 3-hour game drive with the children. It is a narrated guide with a professional, and she will be taking the kids through the Kruger National Park twice a day.

Recipes

Homemade Pizza recipe

Kids love pizza, and since they cant order one in, they can make one themselves. This is a kid-friendly recipe.

Click here for the full recipe

Super Beef Burgers recipe

‘Fast-food’ is the theme this weekend, and if you do this burger well enough, they might just prefer this over restaurant burgers. We remain hopeful.

Click here for the full recipe

