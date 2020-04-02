Mum 2.4.2020 02:00 pm

Ciara talks about her “new normal” in a time of coronavirus

Karabo Mokoena
Ciara speaks to her audience about the challenges and the beautiful moments they are having during this tough time.

Ciara launched a live stream on her social media she has coined Women Wednesdays. She started it to chat to women regarding issues that they are confronting, and the lockdown creates the space and time to chat about them.

Ciara says that this lockdown is creating an ” for millions of people across the world.

She wants to look at the positives of this situation, and being at home with her family for such a long time is a blessing for her. Bonding with her children and husband is how she is looking at the lockdown.

When asked if she is getting tired of her spouse Ciara answered that women constantly complain that they never have time with their partners. Now, they have all the time with them. All of it.

Moms online were talking about what their new norm is. For a lot of moms, homeschooling, working and working out at home was their new norm.

For Ciara, it is being at home at the same time with her husband and kids was her new normal at the moment because their schedules have not always been the same.

