Covid-19: Doulas will not be allowed into delivery rooms during labour

We recently got the news that NO Doulas will be allowed to enter most of the hospitals, public and private. We completely understand the drastic measures that all hospitals have to take, but I am sure all my fellows “ Doula sisters” are devastated as we have been working tirelessly to educate and inform the two sectors on how vital and important our roles are. Doulas go through many months being a supportive for our birthing clients and informing them this week that we will not be able to physically support them was incredibly heart breaking.

But there is no need to panic. Doulas all around the world went into “ plan B” mode, and we can still be there to support you. If you haven’t discussed with your Doula yet what other ways we can be of service I highly advise to do so.

Are you are still considering having a Doula ? Here are a few ways that Doulas can still support you.

How to connect with your Doula virtually:

If you haven’t yet found a Doula, why not set up a video call to get to them know. We normally meet you for a cup of tea together so why not do that in the comfort of your own home?

If you are still around the half-way mark and can’t have your normal meetings with your Doula, compile a list of questions you need to ask and jot them down in an email, WhatsApp or set up a video call.

If your due date is approaching and you haven’t yet discussed a birthing plan then the above can apply as well. There are fantastic programs that allow you to have a multiple person chat.

If you are waiting for your big day during COVID-19 discus with your Doula on what different protocols she can provide you with. Some Doulas can labor with you at home before you head to the hospital, providing she has documentation from the organisation she belongs too. During that time she can provide the techniques to your birthing partner when the Doula can no longer be there. Your Doula can video call when the client needs them whilst they are laboring at the hospitals, guiding and supporting the Mother and partner on techniques that could help them through the crucial parts of labor

Once baby has been born Doulas can be assistance on phone and video during the postpartum period.

In some cases we have seen our Moms switching their birthing plans all together for a home birth where a Doula will be able to physically assistance them and their partner. Your Doula will need correct documentation from the care provider and midwife to be able to do this.

The list is endless on how we can support you and your partner/family.

We as Doulas would like to thank all the Midwives, Nurses, Doctors, Cleaning personnel, Security and everyone one else who cannot stay at home and are working hard to ensure the safety of moms and babies being born all around the world.