2.4.2020

WATCH: Brace yourselves parents, there’s a Baby Shark hand washing song

Parenty Staff
Guess what’ll be on repeat in your household soon?

Many parents are still recovering from the trauma of having the Baby Shark anthem on repeat only a few months ago.

The song became was launched and 2016 and hit the charts in 2019. It was originally conceptualised by PinkFong, a South Korean educational entertainment company and has been viewed over 4.6 billion times making it one of YouTube’s most watched videos of all time.

The company is now joining the fight against Covid-19 and has introduced a new “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video to help children understand the importance of hand hygiene. The lyrics of the song and dance challenge stay true to the simplicity of the original hit such as:  “Wash your hands/doo doo, doo doo doo doo/Wash your hands”.

The video has racked up over 5 million views so far after launching about a week ago:

 

 

