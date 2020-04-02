Parenty recommends: Kruger Park online safaris

It may be lockdown but you can still get outside beyond your yard – virtually that is of course. Why not let the kids go on an online safari today? Kruger Parks are broadcasting two game drives a day on You Tube during the lockdown.

The morning drive is live from 5.30-8.30am while the afternoon drive is live at 3.30-6.30pm.

These game drives give the kids an opportunity to learn all sorts of interesting information from the game rangers who answer various pop up questions from the viewers throughout the drives.

Learn more here: