South African celeb moms give us the mom version of the #DontRushChallenge

If you have even a single social media account, then you have undoubtedly seen the trending challenge of women moving from basic to snatched.

The challenge sees women catching makeup brushes while they are in their pj’s, then transforming into sexy outfits and perfect makeup.

Our local celeb moms decided to spin one and call it, according to Bontle Moloi, the “MILF edition”.

The celeb moms featured are Bontle, Lootlove, Lola Kyle and sisters Tshepi Vundla and Mawe Williams.

Instead of makeup brushes, these sexy mamas used wet wipes, the basic necessity from every mother across the world.

Watch the full video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.