Where to get help if you’re a mom in an abusive relationship during lockdown

For many women the discomfort of the nationwide lockdown in the country isn’t only about having cabin fever from restrictions on movement. Some women in SA sadly deal with a situation where the lockdown is particularly stressful as it means they will have to be restricted to being locked down with their abuser.

The closure of shops and businesses as a result of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic does not mean women are on their own without help at this time

This is what the Department of social development minister Lindiwe Zulu assured women during her a coronavirus task team address ahead of the lockdown:

The Gender Based Violence Command Centre is an essential service and will remain operational during the lockdown.

Members of the public can report cases of child abuse, neglect and exploitation to the GBV Command Centre: 0800 428 428/ *120*7867# from any cell phone;-

Persons with disabilities, can SMS “HELP” to 31531;

Women should contact the Women Abuse Helpline on 0800 150 150.

