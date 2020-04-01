Mum 1.4.2020 03:15 pm

The busy mom makeup tutorial

Karabo Mokoena
Youtube-Vogue

Busy moms also deserve to look snatched, but using less time.

In case you are a busy mom and have some time to kill, and would also like to get some make-up practices on, then we have just the thing.

Actress Hillary Duff, who is a mother of two, recently shared her make-up tips with Vogue’ Youtube Channel.

Hillary says she is a busy working mom and sometimes she has meetings that she wants to attend and she would like to look like she “put some effort in”.

No mom wants to look like the rough night she just had.

So here is Hillary’s routine to managing that beautiful look using less time (a rare commodity in parenting land).

Watch full video below.

