WATCH: KZN teacher launches YouTube channel offering Grade 12 math lessons

With the early closure of schools and the continuing uncertainty around when they will open due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents and schoolchildren around the country are concerned about the lost time regarding this year’s syllabus.

Matriculants, in particular, are concerned about the impact this will have as they head toward their prelims and final exams. Seeing this challenge, 28-year-old high school teacher Ntandoyenkosi Mkhize came up with a way to keep his students up to date through a YouTube channel where he teaches them mathematics.

Mkhize teaches at Vumandaba High School in KZN and is an applied mathematics and statistics graduate.

He started with teaching his own students through a WhatsApp group but decided to launch the channel after realising there may be other matriculants across the country who could benefit from the lessons.

On his Facebook page, Mkhize says: “Hey guys please go to YouTube and search for Ntando Mkhize. I decided to make videos for maths grade 12 term 2 work. Please like and subscribe and tell your friends to tell their friends to watch these videos.”

In an interview with Daily Sun, he said: “I realised that we might not open after 21 days if the virus is not suppressed. Because I love teaching, I view every learner as my responsibility regardless of the school they come from. I started the videos so that even learners in rural areas can access them. When it is time to return to school, they will be up to date.”

