Where to donate during the national lockdown to help vulnerable groups

The national lockdown presents different challenges for underprivileged people. For those that live hand to mouth, they cannot generate any income and therefore will struggle to provide for their families. Some communities struggle to maintain the hygiene requirements.

Organisations that assist vulnerable groups are also required to scale up their efforts but need the assistance of every citizen.

The list below is of organisations that are pleading for your assistance to help children and their families during the lockdown.

Princess Alice Adoption Home

During the lockdown, drop-offs of the products that they need to care for their babies and little ones have dried up. If you can, please consider donating to them via online orders and delivery. Takealot, Dis-Chem, Pick n Pay and Woolworths are some of the retailers who offer this service.

Delivery address: 36B Pallinghurst Road, Westcliff, 2193 (inside the main gate of the Hope School).

Care Protect Invest South Africa (CPISA)

CPISA is a leader in running social development campaigns such as caring for foster homes, day Care Centres, FAS Caring Homes and underprivileged families by donating food parcels and helping where they can . They need to keep their feeding and support projects going

Please Donate R20 – SMS the word CARE to 40112 or donate

Account name: CPISA

Bank: FNB

Account number: FNB 628 1478 3967

Reference: CARE.

The Robin Hood Foundation

The foundation has highlighted care centres, children’s homes and elderly homes in the rural Midlands.

If you’d like to make a difference to over 1000 families in the next few weeks of lockdown, R30 enables them to get 5L of fresh milk and maas into the hands of those that need it!

Account name: The Robbin Hood Foundation

Bank: Nedbank

Account number: 1648160948,

Branch code: 164826

UNICEF South Africa

UNICEF is running a campaign called #LittleHandsMatter which is aimed to help prevent the spread of the virus by raising R200 000 to build 10 handwashing stations for kids in informal settlements.

Donate here: https://bit.ly/2WuOX6G

FoodForward SA

To help vulnerable groups maintain strong immune systems, FoodForward is providing food to orphans and vulnerable children, people living with HIV/AIDs, disabled persons, the homeless, as well as vulnerable women.

Your financial contributions and donations of non-perishable food groceries and toiletries will help them to get provisions to our most vulnerable groups.

Account name: FoodForward South Africa

Bank: Nedbank

Account number: 101-006-9136 (Cheque)

Branch code: 19-87-65

