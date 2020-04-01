What can I do if my gynae is closed during the lockdown?

The announcement of a 21 day national lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus came with the closure of many non essential services and businesses. It was said however that essential services and businesses such as doctors, police stations and grocery stores would remain open during this period.

Parenty’s expert gynaecologist Dr Mpumi Zenda says, “As an obstetrician and gynaecologist those are essential services particularly when it comes to pregnant women and emergencies. I can understand gynaes that do elective work why they would close and those. In public hospitals they are scaling down those non-emergency procedures and appointments that can wait and those are the ones that would not be deemed as possibly having a negative health impact later on.

“As pregnant women you can’t exactly say that they must stop going to their appointments. If somebody is a low risk case with no complications there is a guideline which enables us to extend the time of the appointment as opposed to making them come as regularly as normal. As both public and private healthcare we’ve had to do things very differently to adhere to things such as social distancing allowing only one patient at a time into the practice, educating the staff, everybody,” adds Dr Zenda.

Pregnant women should keep the following in mind:

Gynaecology is an essential service

The lockdown will shut down most local industries, aside from essential services in security, healthcare, food, telecommunications and electricity. The good news, for expectant mothers, is that antenatal services will continue.

“Obstetric and antenatal care are considered essential services, which will continue despite the nationwide lockdown,” says Dr Howard Manyonga, an obstetrician and Head of The Birthing Team which provides affordable private maternity care to women who are uninsured. “We urge women who are pregnant to consult with their doctors and midwives to ensure the continuity of care during this period.”

Keep important visits

There are various critical milestones that should always be adhered to and the lockdown period doesn’t change this. “Important visits should not be postponed, monitoring the health and development of your child is crucial at this time. We need to ensure that both mom and baby are doing well,” says Manyonga

Stay home during lockdown

As part of a vulnerable group at risk of contracting COVID-19, pregnant women are strongly advised to remain at home during the lockdown. Manyonga says,“Aside from seeking medical care, expectant moms should restrict their visits to public spaces such as the grocery store or pharmacy. If they have no one to assist them at this time, they must follow the correct preventative measures.”

Call for advice

In an effort to not go into public spaces unnecessarily call your healthcare provide if you have any concern, Manyonga advises pregnant women to remain calm and speak to their healthcare professional about any concerns; “They will provide you with information and help you decide whether it is necessary for you to seek further medical treatment.”

