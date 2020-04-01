Being a parent 1.4.2020 10:00 am

Takkies wows with maternity photoshoot

Karabo Mokoena
The Dancing in Heels star’s shoot give is perfection is these photos

Trust dancer, Nkateko Dinwiddy to have gorgeous maternity shoot pictures with her baby bump. She shared the pictures on Instagram.

Takkies is currently in London where she recently moved with her family. Takkies did the shoot with Kistphotography who is a Joburg based photographer.

Kistphotography shared that the shoot required a lot of work, but with the help of Takkies’ husband Chris Dinwiddy, they were able to make it possible.

Takkies shared that “this is what can be done with effort and imagination”.

Her shoot followed a floral theme, with Takkies laying on red roses on one, and sitting in front of a white flower arrangement on another.

View this post on Instagram

My Beautiful friend @takkies7 ???? . Before all the corona craziness, Takkies and I were discussing how she’d do a maternity shoot with her being in London and me in Joburg. Then lockdown happened and we had to get creative. . A lot of planning but we made it happen. I photographed Takkies when she was pregnant with Sana so I was gonna be heartbroken to not photograph this bump. . Friend, thanks for trusting my crazy idea!!! . #kistphotography #maternity #celebrateyourbump #expecting #mothersinprotest #ig_muse #pregnant #booknow #jhb #bestpregnancyphotos #fineart #momtobe #dressthebump #stylishbump #remotematernityshoot #bumpwatch #baby #australianphotographer #johannesburgnewbornphotographer #johannesburgphotographer #randburgphotographer #randburg #humansofjoy #thebloomforum #lightinspired #bestofmom #nikonsa #learnwithkist #nikonartists #check7682

A post shared by Kist Photography (@kistphotography) on

