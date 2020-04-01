Takkies wows with maternity photoshoot

Trust dancer, Nkateko Dinwiddy to have gorgeous maternity shoot pictures with her baby bump. She shared the pictures on Instagram.

Takkies is currently in London where she recently moved with her family. Takkies did the shoot with Kistphotography who is a Joburg based photographer.

Kistphotography shared that the shoot required a lot of work, but with the help of Takkies’ husband Chris Dinwiddy, they were able to make it possible.

Takkies shared that “this is what can be done with effort and imagination”.

Her shoot followed a floral theme, with Takkies laying on red roses on one, and sitting in front of a white flower arrangement on another.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.