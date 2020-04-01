Parenty recommends: Audible by Amazon -it’s FREE

Audible by Amazon is offering this amazing service offering a range of audio books for FREE. This tool is great for parents who are working from home or if you’re tired of seeing your kids turn into zombies by watching TV all day this nifty tool offers hundreds of audio books including “little listeners” for younger readers like the “Wheels on the bus” to classics by Jayne Ayre and Rudyard Kipling.

All stories are free to stream on desktop, laptop, phone or tablet.

To use the site, all you have to do is choose your favourite book and start listening.

Visit https://stories.audible.com/discovery

