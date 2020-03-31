Being a parent 31.3.2020 09:04 pm

Covid-19: Chat to experts about anxiety and depression during lockdown

Parents, if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, you can chat to experts about anxiety and depression online and for free…

You’re not alone in feeling stressed out during lockdown – many people are experiencing increased anxiety, depression and loneliness brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

To help provide online expert help and advice during this time, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) is offering a daily online chat in which you can speak to a mental health professional on the SADAG Facebook page from 1 – 2pm.

If you’d like to ask your questions anonymously, email them to media@anxiety.org.za. They will post your questions and then you can tune into the chat for answers.

For more information  and to see their programme for the week, visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheSADAG/

 

