Covid-19: Chat to experts about anxiety and depression during lockdown

You’re not alone in feeling stressed out during lockdown – many people are experiencing increased anxiety, depression and loneliness brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

To help provide online expert help and advice during this time, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) is offering a daily online chat in which you can speak to a mental health professional on the SADAG Facebook page from 1 – 2pm.

If you’d like to ask your questions anonymously, email them to media@anxiety.org.za. They will post your questions and then you can tune into the chat for answers.

For more information and to see their programme for the week, visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheSADAG/

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.