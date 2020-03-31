Free online catch-up classes being offered for grades 10 to 12

The Mozambik group of restaurants has partnered with education group TutorBox, The Citizen, Mix 93.8FM, Edgars Club and Mango Airlines to launch online high school catch-up classes for grades 10 to 12.

This initiative includes digital edutainment packs to keep younger children occupied during the national lockdown.

The edutainment sets were designed by TutorBox’s education and childhood development specialists.

The catch-up tutoring courses are presented in a live streaming environment by TutorBox’s teachers and tutors.

Registration for the Covid-19 Catch-Up Course will be from 31 March until 6 April at www.covidcatchup.co.za.

“This initiative will be at no cost to South Africans during the lockdown,” said Mozambik chief executive Manny Nichas.

“While our restaurants are closed during lockdown, we have looked at other ways to support, partner and serve the community.”

Digital edutainment packs will be available at no cost for certain editions and R100 for purchased downloads.

“TutorBox has 15 years under its belt as a premium tutoring and educational agency and shares Mozambik’s passion for communities,” said TutorBox chief executive Michelle Jardim .

“In unusual times like these we all need to stand together and support one another. The Covid-19 Catch-Up course construct was designed to secure continuity of learning during the lockdown with excellent teachers and tutors engaged to assist pupils.”

“The kids’ activity packs include educational elements, emotion tracking tools and a whole lot of fun. Again, designed with family in mind and the ability to use materials in and around the house,” Jardim said.

Registration for the courses starts at 9am on Tuesday on a first come, first served basis. Registration will be open for nine days and the courses start on 9 April.

“While there is limited space for the live sessions, a rebroadcast will be made available and run for a period of time after the live course, dependent on demand,” said Nichas.

All are available at www. mozambik.co.za and www.tutorbox.co.za with Covid-19 Catch Up registrations also at www.covidcatchup.co.za

