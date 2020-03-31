Parenty recommends: Bringing the zoo into your home with augmented reality (AR)

Since you can’t take the kids out to see their favourite animals, you can bring their favourite animals into the living room with the 3D Google feature.

We are living in interesting times where technology advances every day. Augmented reality is one such advancement that takes real objects and creates a computerised but interactive experience through a device.

In this case, you can bring actual animals into your home.

All you have to do is google the animal, scroll down to ‘meet life-sized animal up close’, tap ‘view in 3D’ and in 30 seconds you will have the animal in your home.

The animals you can choose include:

Alligator

Angler fish

Brown bear

Cat

Cheetah

Dog Labrador Retriever Pug Rottweiler

Duck

Eagle

Emperor penguin

Giant panda

Goat

Hedgehog

Horse

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.