Being a parent 31.3.2020

Karabo Mokoena
Parenty recommends: Bringing the zoo into your home with augmented reality (AR)

Looking for something to do today? Parents can bring virtual animals inside their home with Google AR.

Since you can’t take the kids out to see their favourite animals, you can bring their favourite animals into the living room with the 3D Google feature. 

We are living in interesting times where technology advances every day. Augmented reality is one such advancement that takes real objects and creates a computerised but interactive experience through a device. 

In this case, you can bring actual animals into your home. 

All you have to do is google the animal, scroll down to ‘meet life-sized animal up close’, tap ‘view in 3D’ and in 30 seconds you will have the animal in your home. 

The animals you can choose include: 

  • Alligator
  • Angler fish
  • Brown bear
  • Cat
  • Cheetah
  • Dog
    • Labrador Retriever
    • Pug
    • Rottweiler
  • Duck
  • Eagle
  • Emperor penguin
  • Giant panda
  • Goat
  • Hedgehog
  • Horse

