Being a parent 30.3.2020 03:00 pm

Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana launches cooking lessons with ‘Quarantine with Siba’

Karabo Mokoena
Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana launches cooking lessons with ‘Quarantine with Siba’

Instagram

Everyone’s favourite chef and mom is offering quarantined followers some yummy recipes.

Not sure what to cook during the national lockdown?

Don’t despair! Siba has come to your rescue using Instagram. Siba Mtongana, the celebrity chef and Food Network star has officially started her lockdown series. Her first recipe is iDombolo (steam bread).

Since it’s an official show, it had to get a logo and Siba’s son Nolwabo Mtongana created a masterpiece that will go down in history as timeless. So cute.

Instagram

Siba will be “sharing a few recipes, tips, tricks and ideas while we are in 21 days lockdown in South Africa”. Her audience is looking forward to it.

Carol Bouwer commented and said “wish you were quarantined here… next time bring the family and the dombolo… yum”.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nutritious lunchbox recipes from Siba Mtongana 26.1.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 