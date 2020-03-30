Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana launches cooking lessons with ‘Quarantine with Siba’

Not sure what to cook during the national lockdown?
Don’t despair! Siba has come to your rescue using Instagram. Siba Mtongana, the celebrity chef and Food Network star has officially started her lockdown series. Her first recipe is iDombolo (steam bread).
Since it’s an official show, it had to get a logo and Siba’s son Nolwabo Mtongana created a masterpiece that will go down in history as timeless. So cute.
Siba will be “sharing a few recipes, tips, tricks and ideas while we are in 21 days lockdown in South Africa”. Her audience is looking forward to it.
Carol Bouwer commented and said “wish you were quarantined here… next time bring the family and the dombolo… yum”.
View this post on Instagram
In my DYI kitchen which I specially created for these tutorials far away from the kids and everyday running of the house lol, I will be sharing a few recipes, tips, tricks and ideas while we are in 21 days lockdown in South Africa. Today I'm starting with idombolo / isonka samanzi (isiXhosa), ujeqe (isiZulu) or steam bread. Please excuse the noise of the kids, sound quality and lighting… All shot lo-fi / amateur with a cellphone at home, but hope you get inspired and learn something in the process. part 2 to follow… ❤???? #QuarantineWithSiba #MasterclassWithSiba #athome #stayhome #staysafe #idombolo #homecooking #cooking
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.