Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana launches cooking lessons with ‘Quarantine with Siba’

Not sure what to cook during the national lockdown?

Don’t despair! Siba has come to your rescue using Instagram. Siba Mtongana, the celebrity chef and Food Network star has officially started her lockdown series. Her first recipe is iDombolo (steam bread).

Since it’s an official show, it had to get a logo and Siba’s son Nolwabo Mtongana created a masterpiece that will go down in history as timeless. So cute.

Siba will be “sharing a few recipes, tips, tricks and ideas while we are in 21 days lockdown in South Africa”. Her audience is looking forward to it.

Carol Bouwer commented and said “wish you were quarantined here… next time bring the family and the dombolo… yum”.

