Understanding the education department’s learner support programme

With the early closure of schools and now the announcement of a 21 day lockdown until 16 April there is much uncertainty about when schools will open again for learning to resume. The department of basic educations says, “Most schools have developed activities for parents and learners to work together to extend school work into the home so as for learning to continue during this trying period. To maximise learning outcomes and achievements during this period, we advise parents to provide a quiet place and a regular time for homework and other learning activities.”

With this in mind the department of basic education has made various learner support resources available online.

These are the facts about what the learning support offers:

The learning resources can be accessed on https://www.education.gov.za/

Study material is available for Grade 1 up to Grade 12 learners.

For Grade 12 learners, they also have a package of NSC past exam papers from 2010 to date to trigger effective studying in preparation for NSC final exams.

For younger children there are also reading materials like the Nalibali multilingual stories and various other readers.

Multimedia study material is also loaded on the platform in the form of video tutorials and interactive workbooks for learners.

The learning portal also offers various learning apps and geography learning games

The Vodacom e-school portal is also accessible through the departments learner support platform. The platform is available free of data charge for all Vodacom network users.

