Parenty recommends: Home made facials for moms

While we are in completely new territory with the changes that the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown has had on our daily lives, there are some upsides that we can take advantage of during this time.

One of these is that as moms since we’re working from home we can schedule in time for some self care in the form of home based facials. So spend the hour that you would have spent in traffic driving home, on yourself. Here are some great home made facial recipes to try:

If your skin is dry – Try the hydrate and Nourish facial

– 1/2 Avocado.

– 1 tablespoon of honey.

– A handful of oats or oat bran.

-Leave on for 15 minutes

To combat uneven skin

– 1 tablespoon of natural, plain yogurt.

– 1 tablespoon of honey.

– 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder (Turmeric is useful for combating pigmentation )

– Leave on for 15 minutes

If you want a glow up

– 1 tablespoon of cacao powder.

– 1/4 papaya. (It’s packed with exfoliating enzymes that will dissolve dead skin cells)

– A squeeze of Aloe Vera gel. (Aloe Vera has vitamins A, C, E, B1, B2, B3, B6 and B12 that make it radiance-boosting, skin-soothing and hydrating )

– Leave on for 15 minutes

