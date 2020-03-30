Being a parent 30.3.2020 01:00 pm

Parenty recommends: Home made facials for moms

Parenty staff
Parenty recommends: Home made facials for moms

woman and her daughter cosmetic skin treatment at home

Everyday Parenty will recommend a little something to do to keep you and your family safe during lockdown. Today Moms can squeeze in some self care with these homemade maks.

While we are in completely new territory with the changes that the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown has had on our daily lives, there are some upsides that we can take advantage of during this time.

One of these is that as moms since we’re working from home we can schedule in time for some self care in the form of home based facials. So spend the hour that you would have spent in traffic driving home, on yourself. Here are some great home made facial recipes to try:

If your skin is dry – Try the hydrate and Nourish facial

– 1/2 Avocado.

– 1 tablespoon of honey.

– A handful of oats or oat bran.

-Leave on for 15 minutes

To combat uneven skin

1 tablespoon of natural, plain yogurt.

– 1 tablespoon of honey.

– 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder (Turmeric is useful for combating pigmentation )

– Leave on for 15  minutes

If you want a glow up

– 1 tablespoon of cacao powder.

– 1/4 papaya. (It’s packed with exfoliating enzymes that will dissolve dead skin cells)

– A squeeze of Aloe Vera gel. (Aloe Vera has vitamins A, C, E, B1, B2, B3, B6 and B12 that make it radiance-boosting, skin-soothing and hydrating )

– Leave on for 15 minutes

 

more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Community helps pregnant woman give birth on street in Ivory Park 30.3.2020
Life in the time of coronavirus 27.3.2020
Here’s what SA celeb families are doing during the lockdown 27.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 