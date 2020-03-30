Community helps pregnant woman give birth on street in Ivory Park

A healthy baby boy was born on a street in Ivory Park on March 12 – thanks to the help of community members.

“I gave birth to a healthy baby boy, all thanks to the people who helped me. I will always remember the 12th of March. I was scared for my baby, but the good people of Extension Two helped me to deliver a healthy baby,” said Eza Khoza of Ivory Park. Speaking to the Thembisan, she said: “Around 7am I didn’t feel well, so I told my boyfriend we should go to the clinic. On our way there I felt I couldn’t walk any further, and started having pains.”

Khoza said they were already halfway to Bophelong Clinic. A woman by the name of Belinda Molekwa, who was taking her child to a crèche, saw that she was in pain. “Belinda called her mom, and before I knew it, my water broke right there and the pain was unbearable,” said Khoza. She said members of the community came and covered her in blankets. Belinda rushed to Bophelong Clinic to ask for assistance after the ambulance they had called seemed to take forever to arrive.

“When I got to the clinic, I was told the clinic did not help anyone who was outside its premises,” explained Belinda. Khoza said Belinda’s mom, Albertina Molekwa, helped her give birth on the street. She did not have the strength to push but MaAlbertina encouraged her to push.

“I was numb and scared at the same time. I thought I might lose my baby in the process, but MaAlbertina encouraged me to push,” said Khoza. Albertina, who helped the young woman to give birth, said she was also scared that things might turn out wrong. She added that she prayed at the same time for things to go smoothly. “I kept pushing until the baby came out. The community played a huge role in me delivering my baby safely. I am thankful to them,” said Khoza. Khoza said she was then lifted by the community in a blanket, and carried to the clinic. She said the community demanded the clinic to assist her, which the clinic did.

Bophelong Clinic did not want to talk to the media.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.