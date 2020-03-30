A comprehensive guide to understanding the lockdown for parents

We all know that we are locked down, but how does this translate to our everyday lives? The lockdown affects a lot of aspects of people’s lives, so to what extent can we still go on as normal.

Here are a few topics a lot of parents are currently discussing.

Will public transportation be operational during the shutdown during certain times?

Public transport will be operational from 5am until 8pm for essential services employees and consumers. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula relaxed the regulations to also accommodate social grant beneficiaries.

How will grocery runs work – will people not take advantage of the grocery store run to visit family/friends?

In a lot of areas, there is limited police presence, so people can move around to go purchase groceries and medicine. Due to the “freedom of movement” they have, they can break the rules and go visit friends and family. Staying at home, therefore, is a personal decision more than a legal obligation. People need to understand why it is important to stay home and do just that.

How will co-parenting work?

The Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu urges parents to reach an agreement on who will have the children during the lockdown. This means that the movement of the kids will be restricted during this time to make sure that both the kids and the parents are not exposed to the virus.

How do you quarantine with your kids?

If you are feeling sickly, make sure that you get a mask and distance yourself from other family members. If you have help, you can sleep in a separate room and use a separate bathroom. If not, sanitise surfaces regularly and ensure that everyone sanitises their hands too.

Should you visit a hospital if you have the symptoms?

If you suspect that you might be sick, you can go to a testing station and run some tests. If not, then self-quarantining for 14 days is your best bet. You can also contact the Covid-19 hotline on 0800 029 999. Our healthcare system is currently overloaded, especially with false alarms. Medical resources are required for actual cases, and not suspicions.

Is this 21-day lockdown going to work and what if it doesn’t?

The lockdown aims to curb its spread of the virus by disrupting the chain of transmission. Since it passes from person to person, if people stay home, then the curve can be flattened.

However, since it is not a complete lockdown and people are still afforded some form of movement, people will not practice social distancing as they should. Essential service workers are still going home to their families after a day at work. They are exposed to the virus when they are going about their day and may bring the virus home.

This is why everyone must practice good hygiene.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.