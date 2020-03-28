Being a parent 28.3.2020 11:50 am

WATCH: Siya Kolisi is #dadgoals on day 1 of lockdown

Parenty staff
South Africa's flanker Siya Kolisi poses during a photo session in Monaco, on December 12, 2019. - Kolisi, the first black captain in the Springboks' 126-year history led his nation to the world title in Japan at the start of November. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)

Siya has a unique way of keeping fit during the lockdown.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is #dadgoals in the latest video shared by SA Rugby on its instagram account showcasing how the father and husband managed his first day of lockdown.

In the video, Kolisi implores South Africans to stay home, and to “wash their hands for 20 seconds and longer…”.

He also thanked South Africa’s medical staff for putting their own lives at risk during the lockdown to fight the coronavirus.

He then shared how he is keeping busy during the lockdown and showed this video of him and son working out together to the theme song of Rocky, “Gonna Fly Now.”

 

 

