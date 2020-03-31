Get groceries delivered to your door during lockdown

Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest address is clear: stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Although movement is allowed for essentials, it is better to stay cautious. Here are a list of options for parents to have groceries delivered – we have even found a service offering meal kits to make life a little easier!

UCook says #WeCookThroughThis

This innovative service which delivers all the ingredients or meal kits you will need as per its recipe is open. In a emailer the Ceo David Torr says, “We’ve received our official certification from Government to operate as an Essential Service Provider during the lock-down, so – trading as The Supper Society – we will continue operating over the next 21 days and beyond.As it stands, we may need to put in a limit of the number of Meal Kit orders we can process every week. We are increasing our weekly limit by numbers we deem safe in order to maintain operational integrity over this period, so please keep checking in to see if we can put your order through.Health and safety are of paramount importance to us, and we won’t risk compromising our processes.”



The business is also finding ways to assist society also during the fight against this pandemic. “Maximising revenue is no longer a business priority. UCOOK finds itself in an incredibly privileged position to be able to continue our service during the lock-down. Our teams are developing partnerships and initiatives that we hope will help those who most need it – from marginalised people who desperately need support, to small businesses in the food and hospitality industry that we can all lend a hand to at this time,” adds Torr.

Go to www.ucoook.co.za to order

Food Lovers Market (Lifestyle garden centre)

The store has sent our messages to their customers saying they will be open for them 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. During these times they will be doing park and collect to assist customers to avoid queues ad extended periods of contact in store. All you have to do is WhatsApp them on 079 631 0595, start your message with your full name and surname then state your order and what day and time you will collect.

READ: How to accept online deliveries safely

Zulzi

This on-demand delivery platform where you can buy anything around your area and get it delivered to you. They are essentially a digital mall where you can find multiple categories of stores from groceries, liquor, pharmaceuticals and restaurants. Ofcourse because it’s lockdown and only grocery stores and pharmacies are operating you will only be able to get your groceries and medicines bought and delivered to you.

Contact them on info@zulzi.com

One cart

The online groceries shopping platform has also shared that they are still operational during the lockdown. But they have also stated that in response to regulations, we have removed non-essential stores and categoriesfrom their platform, including liquor . Grocery stores, pharmacies and pet stores will remain open on OneCart and available to order from.

Contact them on hello@onecart.co.za

The following stores are also offering delivery services but may take longer than usual:

Checkers

Spar (per area via whatsapp) – contact your local Spar to find out if they are offering this service.

Woolworths

Dis-Chem

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.